Centier Bank made a donation to Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana in Hammond.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana with more than 1,000 employees in 60 branches across the state, gave $1,000 to the educational facility on the Purdue University Northwest campus to provide science technology, engineering, and math or STEM summer education to underserved children in the community.

The Challenger Learning Center at 2300 173rd St. in Hammond is a nonprofit that's part of a national network founded by family members of the Challenger Space Mission who wanted to preserve its legacy after the disaster that killed all seven astronauts aboard. It strives to educate the next generations with hands-on programming, such as simulated space flights and other NASA missions.

“Finding out how to get involved in STEM education and learning about resources that can assist in the process are often difficult, especially in underserved communities,” said Lauren Zurbriggen, Philanthropic Engagement Manager at Centier Bank. “Approximately 55% of the total student population that participates in the Challenger Learning Center’s STEM programming reside in underserved communities. This leads to a large number of people who are not able to get involved with the STEM program.”

Centier Bank Financial Education Coordinator Jess Garcia said investing in STEM was crucial to both the future of businesses and children in the community.

“The United States Department of Commerce has shown that STEM-related fields are growing significantly faster than non-STEM-related fields,” Garcia said. “STEM careers provide many societal benefits, including the development of new sciences, technologies and sustainable solutions that will improve our quality of life for local communities in Lake County Indiana.”

For more information, visit clcnwi.com or centier.com.