The Christmas season is the time when people think about giving, but Centier Bank and its employees share that spirit all year long.
Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations and business development, said the bank branches, located throughout the northern half of Indiana, donated to 656 organizations through September and its employees have volunteered more than 15,500 hours in service to 932 organizations in those communities in that time.
“We talk a lot about our culture and values,” Contrucci said. “Hopefully, we are recognized as a company that talks the talk and walks the walk. We want to do more than just cut a check.
“The holidays are important and a special time, but we are not just stepping up during the holidays. We are putting in time and dollars all year. We’ve seen a 45 percent increase over 2017 in the total hours of volunteer work. The Centier associates are so selfless, and it awes me that they are so involved in the community.
“We talk about being a community bank regardless of our size,” Contrucci said. “Our charge is to create sustainable values, and, through our values, we believe we understand what the community needs. Sometimes people are in need of the products and services we can offer as a bank, but more times than not they need our time and treasure.”
In many cases, this is done by Centier employees volunteering and serving on boards and chambers of commerce.
“We want to make sure we are contributing to the communities that have supported us and been loyal to us for 123 years,” he said. “We want them to know how important that is to us, and we want to give back.”
One of the bank’s big events during the holidays is the Christmas party for the families of employees. While it includes gifts for the kids along with food and games, it also is a platform for the bank’s involvement with Phil’s Friends, a volunteer organization started by a Chicago man to provide care packages and support for cancer victims.
During the Centier Christmas party, the bank's families receive Cards of Hope, created by Phil’s Friends, to color and write inspirational messages. Everyone from the children on up through the bank’s board members, CEO and owners is involved.
“We are also working with the Salvation Army and promoting the opportunity for associates to volunteer to ring bells for the kettle fundraising campaign,” Contrucci said. “A lot of things we’ve been doing over the years, but now we track it through the community relations division. We are able to track it and add an additional level of strategy.
“In the past we would have been able to seek volunteers, but now we can better organize it. We’ve always been a philanthropic organization with lots of volunteers, but we didn’t have the technology in place to really track who was involved in what activities. When you have that, you can do other things to be more strategic with it.”
The bank created an internal Web site where it lists things such as Phil’s Friends, the United Way, the Red Cross and other opportunities to volunteer in the northern half of the state.
“A lot of organizations spend time connecting with the community, as we do, but we also recognize that we have internal needs,” Contrucci said.
So, Centier set up its own nonprofit — C.A.R.E. — that raises money to help employees who are in need, and it raises money to provide grocery coupons to help people buy the fixings for Thanksgiving dinners. Employees also send holiday cards to nursing homes and sponsor gifts for an angel tree.
Centier has been a major supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. Alison Martin, chief philanthropy officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs, said the bank has been generous with funds and volunteers.
“They’ve been a large supporter of both the Lake and Porter County clubs, and, when we merged them this year, they were a big supporter of that,” Martin said. “As long as it would support more kids, they were all for it. They made a five-year commitment toward the new Gary club, and they did the same for the Duneland club in Chesterton. They also donate a corporate gift annually to the organization and they devote a lot of time.
“They truly back what we do for kids," Martin added. "They are very engaged and involved because they care very much.”
Contrucci said: “We are very lucky the Schrage family (the bank’s owners) feel this is important, and we are living the legacy of philanthropy and giving back to the community.”