Centier Bank named Anthony Contrucci president of First Bancshares Inc., its holding company.

CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage promoted Contrucci to the leadership role for the family-owned bank, the largest privately held financial institution headquartered in Indiana.

Contrucci is married to Schrage’s daughter Melissa and is co-leader of the fifth generation of Centier Bank family ownership along with Chris Campbell, who is president of Centier Bank.

“It’s my sincere honor to be named the president of First Bancshares, Inc.,” Contrucci said. “I am dedicated to my role of living out Centier’s purpose of enriching lives through financial guidance for an even better tomorrow and upholding our family’s commitment to remain family-owned for generations to come.”

Contrucci has 20 years of experience in the banking sector. He joined Centier in 2011 and has served as a strategic products consultant in the wealth management department, director of investment services and senior vice president of community relations. He’s now on the board of directors for both Centier Bank and First Bancshares.

Schrage said his son-in-law would help perpetuate the 128-year legacy of Centier Bank, which opened as the Bank of Whiting with $5,968 in deposits in 1895.

“Anthony is driven and has a passion for Centier’s perpetuity,” Schrage said. “He possesses a strong commitment to impacting and enriching lives in our communities and sharing our servant heart culture with others.”

Contrucci is a Porter County resident who earned degrees from Bentley University, Nova Southeastern University and Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

The Merrillville-based bank has more than 1,000 employees at 60 branches in 35 communities across Indiana.