Certain groups should avoid work outdoors Thursday because of poor air quality

Children, the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion or heavy work outdoors Thursday because of high ozone levels, officials said.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued Air Quality Action Days for several urban areas Thursday, including Northwest Indiana.

Air Quality Action Days are days when ground-level ozone pollution, or fine particulate matter, could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air, IDEM said. Fine particulate matter included microscopic dust, soot, liquid droplets and smoke particles.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Residents are encouraged to take the following actions:

• Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.