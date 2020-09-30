Challenge brewing for senior living center on Scheeringa Farms land

HIGHLAND — As the Town Council faced more tough questions from residents on Monday over its rezoning of Scheeringa Farms, the seeds of a legal challenge may have begun to sprout.
The council's Aug. 31 vote, at a special meeting, paved the way for the Highland Senior Living Center to replace part of Scheeringa Farms, which has leased the land for 80 years from the Griffland Group.
Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, plans to buy the 19-acre farmland and build the $40 million complex on about 6 acres just north of Strack & Van Til.
That meeting drew a large social distance crowd, along with about 300 Zoom platform viewers and others on Facebook. Residents spoke for more than two hours in unanimous opposition to building the housing complex there.
The former council agreed to place infrastructure along the adjacent Ernie Strack Drive, rebuild the road and move it 40-feet to the south.
The cost will range between $400,000 and $750,000.
Griffith Resident Kathie Kepchar asked the council Monday why the site was rezoned before knowing the final cost.
"(In the) building of any project the costs are always estimated," Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said on Tuesday.
The votes to approve the rezoning were cast by Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Sheeman.
Voting against the rezoning were Councilmen Tom Black, R-4th; and Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
Agenda against wishes
On Tuesday, Schocke said, in his opinion, that special Aug. 31 meeting could probably be challenged in several ways, noting it was called against his wishes and that his right, as president, to remove the rezone vote from the agenda was also violated.
The three councilmen who approved the rezone say they had the right to overrule Schocke.
"A concerned citizen could point out these issues and challenge the legality of the meeting with the courts, Schocke said Tuesday.
He said resident Rick Volbrecht told him he has filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor.
At Monday's meeting, a family member, Jeannine Scheeringa-Kalvaitis, said an attorney has been provided to them by the Indiana Farm Bureau and the bureau is looking into a possible challenge.
Another family member, Janille Scheeringa, said taking away 6 acres of the farmland would bring an end to the U-Pick program, hayrides and field trips.
"We will go under" and out of business within a few years, she added.
When the residents asked the council which way they would go if another vote could be taken, the councilmen did not respond.
"Do you want us to do this every two weeks?" one man asked. "It's your call. We're not going anywhere."
If there is a court challenge, Schocke said it would be best for Griffland and Russell to delay the project because governmental approvals are in question.
