Challenge brewing for senior living center on Scheeringa Farms land

Voting against the rezoning were Councilmen Tom Black, R-4th; and Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

Agenda against wishes

On Tuesday, Schocke said, in his opinion, that special Aug. 31 meeting could probably be challenged in several ways, noting it was called against his wishes and that his right, as president, to remove the rezone vote from the agenda was also violated.

The three councilmen who approved the rezone say they had the right to overrule Schocke.

"A concerned citizen could point out these issues and challenge the legality of the meeting with the courts, Schocke said Tuesday.

He said resident Rick Volbrecht told him he has filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor.

At Monday's meeting, a family member, Jeannine Scheeringa-Kalvaitis, said an attorney has been provided to them by the Indiana Farm Bureau and the bureau is looking into a possible challenge.

Another family member, Janille Scheeringa, said taking away 6 acres of the farmland would bring an end to the U-Pick program, hayrides and field trips.

"We will go under" and out of business within a few years, she added.