Chance of thunderstorms remains for Sunday

Meteorologists predict a soggy week ahead for the Region's five-county area as daily chances of precipitation continue.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday afternoon and into the evening. West southwest winds could range from 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Chances of more rain and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the week. A 60-70% chance is predicted for Monday-Wednesday.

A flood warning is in effect for communities along the Kankakee River in south Lake and north Newton counties. A flood watch is in place for communities in south Porter and north Jasper. A flood warning is also allocated for the Little Calumet River in Munster, the NWS said.

A warning indicates water levels above flood stage may be imminent or occurring while a watch denotes water levels above flood stage are possible, the NWS defines.

River gauge levels show the Kankakee was at 10.01 feet Sunday at 11 a.m. and is expected to crest at 10.8 feet throughout the weekdays.

Gauges also showed cresting on the Little Calumet River at around 12 feet Sunday morning in Munster.