Chance of thunderstorms remains for Sunday

Meteorologists predict a soggy week ahead for the Region's five-county area as daily chances of precipitation continue.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday afternoon and into the evening. West southwest winds could range from 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, the National Weather Service said.
Chances of more rain and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the week. A 60-70% chance is predicted for Monday-Wednesday.
A flood warning is in effect for communities along the Kankakee River in south Lake and north Newton counties. A flood watch is in place for communities in south Porter and north Jasper. A flood warning is also allocated for the Little Calumet River in Munster, the NWS said.
A warning indicates water levels above flood stage may be imminent or occurring while a watch denotes water levels above flood stage are possible, the NWS defines.
River gauge levels show the Kankakee was at 10.01 feet Sunday at 11 a.m. and is expected to crest at 10.8 feet throughout the weekdays.
Gauges also showed cresting on the Little Calumet River at around 12 feet Sunday morning in Munster.
Rainfall totals over the past two days included totals as high as 3.72 inches in Dyer, 3.3 inches in Hammond and 2.99 inches in Gary, NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro said.
"Certainly quite a change from the first half of June," Castro said in regard to the rainfall. "Much different than what we had seen prior."
The NWS is still investigating near Crete, Dyer and Schererville to see if narrow areas of tree damage was tornadic in nature, Castro said.
Social media photos and videos shared online with NWS appear to show rotating or funnel cloud activity around the area Saturday afternoon, but confirmation is still to be determined. The documented storms were likely mini supercells capable of producing rotating activity, Castro said.
The historic heat wave impacting the Pacific Northwest is contributing to the consecutive days of rainfall the Chicago metro is experiencing. Heat from the northwest and southwest U.S. is meeting with moisture and cooler air later down the jetstream in the Great Plains and Midwest to develop consecutive periodic precipitation, Castro said.
The general pattern is expected to continue at least into Wednesday, with rain or storm activity "quieting down" by the July 4 holiday weekend, Castro said.