Changes to Parade magazine in effect

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an e-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday's print edition of The Times of Northwest Indiana. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of The Times of Northwest Indiana still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our e-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
Starting with today’s print edition, The Times of Northwest Indianais proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content — the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only does the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it also includes a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix. This enhanced content partnership between The Times of Northwest Indiana and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our e-edition products, every week.
Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to The Times of Northwest Indiana,and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade e-edition magazine, in today’s edition of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
110822-spt-bbh 21st_7
110822-spt-bbh 21st_5
110822-spt-bbh 21st_4
110822-spt-bbh 21st_6
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
Democratic Party Rally
Democratic Party Rally
With Election Day over, let's keep an eye on how the losing candidates respond to defeat
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
IMG_9324.jpg
IMG_9330.jpg
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_1
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_3
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_4
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_10
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_7
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_6
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_8
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner