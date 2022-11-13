Changes to Parade magazine upcoming

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition and move exclusively to an e-edition product. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of The Times
will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our e-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
Starting with next Sunday's print edition, The Times of Northwest Indiana
is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content — the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.
This enhanced content partnership between The Times of Northwest Indiana
and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our e-edition products, every week.
Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to The Times,
and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade e-edition magazine, in next Sunday's print edition.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
110622-nws-bbb4.jpg
Frank Puglise of St. Joseph, Michigan, and granddaughter Lila Puglise, 1, of Dyer, enjoy their beverages Saturday at the Rotary Club of Crown Point’s annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino
110622-nws-bbb1.jpg
Blues singer Gerry Hundt, of Chicago, opens the musical entertainment Saturday at the Rotary Club of Crown Point’s annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final
Crown Point players walk off the field as the Lafayette Jefferson players celebrate in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final
Crown Point fans show their disappointment as Crown Point loses to Lafayette Jefferson in the Class 6A Sectional 1 final Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final
Crown Point players celebrate a touchdown by Boedy Burandt in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final
Crown Point's Landen Delich grabs a pass from JJ Johnson in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final
Lafayette Jefferson's Alexander Juarez Gonzalez intercepts a pass intended for Crown Point's Raymond Santiago in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville
Merrillville's Payton Young, left, shoves down Hammond Central's Jason Ray on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville
Merrillville's Terrelle Elmore, left, reacts with teammate Roshaun McGee after Elmore's touchdown on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville
Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, foreground, reacts with teammate Greg Dotson after Harrington's touchdown Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville
Merrillville's Justin Marshall tries to lean forward for the goal line on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
110522-spt-fbh-val-che_10
Valparaiso’s Justin Clark (5) celebrates with Isaak Schuitema (67) after Clark’s first quarter touchdown against Chesterton during the Class 5A Sectional 10 final Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110522-spt-fbh-val-che_8
Valparaiso’s Thomas Burda (4) looks for running room against Chesterton’s Hayden DeMarco (6) and Ethan Troy (12) during the Class 5A Sectional 10 final Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110522-spt-fbh-val-che_9
Chesterton’s Garrett Lewis (10) is caught by Valparaiso’s TJ Watkins (27) as he runs the ball during the Class 5A Sectional 10 final Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110522-spt-fbh-val-che_5
Chesterton’s Danny Goveia (55) keeps Valparaiso’s Julian Stokes (24) out of the end zone on a pass reception on fourth down during the Class 5A Sectional 10 final Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Pierce Middle School Academic Spell Bowl
Christian Leep from Hanover Central Middle School gives a silent cheer for his classmate Wednesday during the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Junior Division at Pierce Middle School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierce Middle School Academic Spell Bowl
Eliazar Cornejo from Hobart Middle School ponders the word "protocol" Wednesday during the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Junior Division at Pierce Middle School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierce Middle School Academic Spell Bowl
Clark Middle School speller Luka Manojlovic reacts to the spelling of the word "Styrofoam."
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierce Middle School Academic Spell Bowl
Eliazar Cornejo from Hobart Middle School spells the word "exaggerate."
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Merrillville Community School Corp. is opening its new food pantry, the Pirate Pantry.
Merrillville Community School Corp. Director of Food Services Angelica Claiborne and Superintendent Nick Brown cut the ribbon Tuesday for a new food pantry, called Pirate Pantry, at Merrillville High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Merrillville Community School Corp. is opening its new food pantry, the Pirate Pantry.
The Merrillville Community School Corp. has opened its new food pantry, the Pirate Pantry. This is an example of a food box available to those in need.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Enchanted Backpack delivers school supplies
Merrillville Assistant Superintendent Dexter Suggs helps volunteers unload supplies from an Enchanted Backpack van Thursday at Fieler Elementary School. The Enchanted Backpack organization, based in Illinois, pulls its colorful van up to selected schools to deliver coloring books, notebooks, construction paper, copy paper, markers, pencils, pens, folders, crayons, dry-erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, toothpaste, gloves, hats, sneakers, socks, shoes, recess equipment and incentive items.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Enchanted Backpack delivers thousands of dollars worth of school supplies to Fieler Elementary.
Fieler Elementary School Principal LaFonda Morris, left, and volunteers unload supplies from an
enchantedbackpack.org van. Thousands of dollars worth of supplies were delivered to the school.
John J. Watkins The Times
Gary Harvest Fest
Rosemarie Walker, dressed as Winifred Sanderson from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, waits Monday for children visiting Gary City Hall for Halloween treats.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Harvest Fest
Josiah Murray, 5, gets candy treats Oct. 31 from Gary Common Council Chief-of-Staff Whitney Chapman at Gary City Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Harvest Fest
Tori Moten helps her children T.J., 1, and Tilynn, 3, get candy Monday at Gary City Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Harvest Fest
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince poses for a picture Monday with sisters Madison Pugh, 6, and Maleah Sanders, 1.
John J. Watkins, The Times
6 graduate as Dunes Young Marines
These are the initial graduates of the Dunes Young Marines program from Sunday’s ceremony at American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso. They are, from left, Pfc. Bryce Yagelski, of Chesterton; Pvt. Sayuki Lopez, of Joliet; and Pvt. Xander Reeves, of Valparaiso.
Steve Euvino, The Times
6 graduate as Dunes Young Marines
Bryce Yagelski, 16, of Chesterton, delivers the invocation at the initial graduation ceremony Sunday for Dunes Young Marines at American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso. Yagelski is among three graduates of the leadership training program based on Marine Corps values.
Steve Euvino, The Times
6 graduate as Dunes Young Marines
Participants salute during the initial graduation ceremony Sunday for Dunes Young Marines at American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso.
Steve Euvino, The Times
South Shore Double Track project
DOUBLE TRACK: Crews work last week on the platforms and walkways at the new Michigan City 11th Street South Shore Line station as the railroad's Double Track project progresses.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track project
DOUBLE TRACK: The block bounded by 11th, 10th, Pine and Franklin streets in Michigan City will be the site of a new train station and transit-oriented development.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore West Lake project
WEST LAKE: Work continues on the South Shore West Lake Corridor project along Manor Avenue in Munster between Ridge Road and the Borman Expressway.
John J. Watkins, The Times
