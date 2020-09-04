Charges dropped against doctor, 2 nurses accused of illegally prescribing medications

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office filed motions to dismiss charges Thursday against a Region doctor and two advanced practice nurses who were accused of illegally prescribing medications.
Dr. Geoffrey Onyeukwu, 69, of Gary, and nurses Francis Nwawueze, 58, of Matteson, Illinois, and Akeem Kareem, 48, of Winfield, each was charged in June after an undercover informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration received prescriptions from them between September 2018 and November 2019.
The state cannot reach its burden of proof, according to the motions.
Attorney John Cantrell, who represents Onyeukwu, said his client did nothing wrong and he was relieved the state decided to dismiss the case.
Onyeukwu was accused of not performing a thorough examination before prescribing medications. However, the doctor looks at each patient's previous history and, if appropriate, refills prescriptions, Cantrell said.
"That's what doctors do," he said. "I don't know why he was singled out for being a doctor."
According to court records, the informant visited Onyeukwu, Nwawueze and Akeem on various occasions at Northwest Immediate Care, 2010 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago and Medical Center, 3814 Grant St. in Gary, and received prescriptions for the benzodiazepine Xanax, Ambien and Ritalin.
After the charges were filed, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lake County prosecutor's office, Indiana attorney general's office and U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a joint statement condemning medical professionals who illegally prescribe medications.
Charging documents alleged Onyeukwu shook hands with the informant, but did not perform a physical examination or psychiatric assessment during a visit Sept. 27, 2018, to the East Chicago clinic. Indiana law requires prescribing physicians to perform a physical examination, prosecutors wrote.
Cantrell said in June his client disputed what was alleged in the charging documents.
"Dr. Onyeukwu has been practicing medicine for over 36 years and he takes pride in providing treatment to the under-served communities in Northwest Indiana," he said.
