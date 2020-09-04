 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges dropped against doctor, 2 nurses accused of illegally prescribing medications
breaking urgent

Charges dropped against doctor, 2 nurses accused of illegally prescribing medications

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office filed motions to dismiss charges Thursday against a Region doctor and two advanced practice nurses who were accused of illegally prescribing medications.

Dr. Geoffrey Onyeukwu, 69, of Gary, and nurses Francis Nwawueze, 58, of Matteson, Illinois, and Akeem Kareem, 48, of Winfield, each was charged in June after an undercover informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration received prescriptions from them between September 2018 and November 2019.

The state cannot reach its burden of proof, according to the motions.

Attorney John Cantrell, who represents Onyeukwu, said his client did nothing wrong and he was relieved the state decided to dismiss the case.

Onyeukwu was accused of not performing a thorough examination before prescribing medications. However, the doctor looks at each patient's previous history and, if appropriate, refills prescriptions, Cantrell said.

"That's what doctors do," he said. "I don't know why he was singled out for being a doctor."

3 charged with illegally prescribing medications at local clinics

According to court records, the informant visited Onyeukwu, Nwawueze and Akeem on various occasions at Northwest Immediate Care, 2010 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago and Medical Center, 3814 Grant St. in Gary, and received prescriptions for the benzodiazepine Xanax, Ambien and Ritalin.

After the charges were filed, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lake County prosecutor's office, Indiana attorney general's office and U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a joint statement condemning medical professionals who illegally prescribe medications.

Charging documents alleged Onyeukwu shook hands with the informant, but did not perform a physical examination or psychiatric assessment during a visit Sept. 27, 2018, to the East Chicago clinic. Indiana law requires prescribing physicians to perform a physical examination, prosecutors wrote.

Cantrell said in June his client disputed what was alleged in the charging documents.

"Dr. Onyeukwu has been practicing medicine for over 36 years and he takes pride in providing treatment to the under-served communities in Northwest Indiana," he said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+3 
Francis Nwawueze

Francis Nwawueze

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts