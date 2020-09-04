Charges dropped against doctor, 2 nurses accused of illegally prescribing medications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office filed motions to dismiss charges Thursday against a Region doctor and two advanced practice nurses who were accused of illegally prescribing medications.

Dr. Geoffrey Onyeukwu, 69, of Gary, and nurses Francis Nwawueze, 58, of Matteson, Illinois, and Akeem Kareem, 48, of Winfield, each was charged in June after an undercover informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration received prescriptions from them between September 2018 and November 2019.

The state cannot reach its burden of proof, according to the motions.

Attorney John Cantrell, who represents Onyeukwu, said his client did nothing wrong and he was relieved the state decided to dismiss the case.

Onyeukwu was accused of not performing a thorough examination before prescribing medications. However, the doctor looks at each patient's previous history and, if appropriate, refills prescriptions, Cantrell said.

"That's what doctors do," he said. "I don't know why he was singled out for being a doctor."