Chase Bank, the largest bank in the country. continues to shrink its physical footprint across Northwest Indiana.

Manhattan-based Chase closed its branch at 545 Ridge Road in Munster. It's referring displaced customers to its Muster branch at 1600 W. 45th St. on the south side of town as well as its 4,700 locations nationwide.

Chase had 5,100 branches as recently as 2020 but has been shrinking its brick-and-mortar footprint in response to changing consumer trends. Fewer people visit bank branches in person during a time of online and mobile banking, in which customers for instance can deposit a check by taking a picture of it and uploaded the photo to the Chase app. Branch visitation has shrunk as customers have been able to tackle more and more routine transactions online.

Chase also recently closed its office at 3115 Central Ave. in Lake Station.

Chase Bank has long had a large physical footprint in the Region after acquiring Bank One, which had earlier acquired Gainer Bank, which was long previously known as Gary National Bank before it moved its headquarters to Merrillville and shifted to a more regional focus. Chase was was once the largest bank by market share in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties but was surpassed by Merrillville-based Centier Bank in 2017 after closing several branches.

Chase had 34 branches in Northwest Indiana as recently as 2015, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. But it's been closing a few branches every year, including its regional headquarters in the former Gainer Bank building at 8585 Broadway in Merrillville.

Chase is now down to just over 20 branches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.