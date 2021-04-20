Chauvin verdict draws reaction from around Region

As news spread of the guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd last summer, reaction poured in from around the Region.

Here is a sampling of what local government leaders, police officials and others were saying:

“I am satisfied with the verdict in the Derek Chauvin verdict," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement. "Like most Americans, I was horrified at the way Mr. Chauvin tortured and killed George Floyd. In this case, the jury made the right decision and showed we can achieve moments of justice in our country.

"Everyday, police officers across our country put their lives on the line and do the best they can to protect our communities. It is often horrifying and always tragic when our public servants devalue human life."

"Soon, the police reform commission we formed in Gary will make recommendations on their findings in their examination of our own police department. My team and I will carefully consider their recommendations and decide what, if any, steps we will take then.”

State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) released a statement on behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party.