Chauvin verdict draws reaction from around Region

As news spread of the guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd last summer, reaction poured in from around the Region.
Here is a sampling of what local government leaders, police officials and others were saying:
“I am satisfied with the verdict in the Derek Chauvin verdict," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement. "Like most Americans, I was horrified at the way Mr. Chauvin tortured and killed George Floyd. In this case, the jury made the right decision and showed we can achieve moments of justice in our country.
"Everyday, police officers across our country put their lives on the line and do the best they can to protect our communities. It is often horrifying and always tragic when our public servants devalue human life."
"Soon, the police reform commission we formed in Gary will make recommendations on their findings in their examination of our own police department. My team and I will carefully consider their recommendations and decide what, if any, steps we will take then.”
State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) released a statement on behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party.
“The murder of George Floyd was a shameful tragedy that the entire world witnessed," Melton said. "Many of us were left heartbroken in the days, weeks, and months following Mr. Floyd’s death because video evidence made it clear that it was unreasonable to use lethal force, and in the process, we lost another Black American way too soon. Thankfully, the jury reached the right decision and justice will be served. It is my hope now that a proper sentence is given that fits the crime committed and our entire country can use this case to transform the relationship and trust between people of color and the police.
"While the trial against Derek Chauvin was put on spotlight this month, it does not address or solve the ongoing injustices and problems too many Black men face on a daily occurrence across Indiana," Melton added. Black men like myself in cities like Gary and Indianapolis are still to this day subjected to a culture where police misconduct against the Black community is never-ending and is on every screen and media space. We are simply unable to remove ourselves from a system that was never created to treat us fairly or justly. Police brutality against Black Hoosiers has always been prevalent in American culture, it’s just that the introduction of body cameras and smartphones finally exposed injustices in real time to millions across the country."
"Like many members of the public, I have watched and been horrified by the videos of the death of George Floyd," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "This case presents law enforcement with an opportunity to reflect and improve upon the manner in which we engage with our communities. It is not part of the standard procedure of officers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to apply subdual methods like the one highlighted in this case. Conversely, it is the duty and responsibility of all officers to help protect the public; including individuals in our custody."
Burnham Mayor Robert Polk said of the trial: "I'm glad that it has come to a conclusion and justice was served."
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said the criminal case against Derek Chauvin will “cause law enforcement agencies to review their existing policies and procedures and bring them in alignment with the current expectations and burdens of what good policing looks like in 2021 and beyond.”
“It will force departments to re-examine training modules and ensure that the actual application of targeted training is executed at the street level,” he said. “The hiring process will be highlighted as the screening methods that gauge how well an individual is suited to interact with the community where he/she may be employed.”
“Police departments must become very efficient in communicating quickly and clearly the actions of law enforcement officers in different scenarios to combat the speed which false narratives travel on social media,” Campbell said. “Public information officers will be critical for Police Departments.”
“The importance of Community engagement and trust must be deliberately built into the culture of every law enforcement agency,” he said. “Officers must balance being a warrior and being a guardian of the communities they serve.”
“There’s no doubt that it’s further eroded the faith that people have in law enforcement, particularly in the Black community,” Griffith police Chief Greg Mance said of the case.
“It’s something that we as a profession need to work to address. I think the first step in doing that is acknowledging publicly the abuses that have been made by our predecessors. Hopefully, by doing that, we can build a foundation to rebuild — or perhaps build for the first time with many — a trusting relationship.”
Mance predicted the Chauvin case could spawn systematic changes in police departments. He cited a recent measure in Indiana that altered the process and expanded the circumstances under which officers with records of serious misconduct may be considered for decertification.
Mance also called for changes to the profession that would benefit officers, including higher salaries, more time off and better access to mental health resources.
“These officers — the vast majority who have gone through the process correctly and were picked because they were the best — these officers didn’t have these issues when they came into this job. But because of some of the issues and some of the social ills that we’re forced to deal with, they develop them over time. For too long, we’ve just been turning a blind eye to it and treating them like they’re expendable."
“No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.
“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.
“This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change."
Former Gary Mayor and current Chicago Urban League President Karen Freeman-Wilson said: "Today, many Americans collectively breathed a sigh of relief. For Black Americans, there was also a glimpse of justice against the backdrop of lives snuffed out at the hands of law enforcement. With this verdict, rendered by an impartial jury who have listened to the evidence, we hope that we are one step closer to accountability for all who fail to value Black lives.
"While systemic change must occur for a full measure of justice, we will all sleep better knowing that the deeds of Derek Chauvin were on trial and not the life of George Floyd. May the spirit of George Floyd, along with each of his family members, rest easier tonight knowing that — in this one instance — justice was served."