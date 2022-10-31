Check Out Challenge raises $22,784 in one-week blitz

Had it not been for this program, the Society may very well have closed its doors in 2010-2020, a spokesman said.

"We want to thank the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country families for all you do to help so many of the not for profits through your programs and generosity. It's been a difficult time for a lot of us and knowing there is support in our community is so reassuring that we can continue to provide for those who reach out to us for help," a Pink Ribbon Society spokesman said.