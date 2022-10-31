 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check Out Challenge rasies $22,784 in one-week blitz

  Updated
  • 0
Rhonda McColly, left, Pink Ribbon Society board vice president, Kathie Dinga, Pink Ribbon Committee member, and Dave Wilkinson, president of Strack & Van Til hold the big check containing a big donation.

Check Out Challenge, sponsored by the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country families, raised $22,784 for the Pink Ribbon Society in a one-week blitz.

From Oct. 3 through 10, customers rounded up to a total of $ 22,784. This brings an 8-year total to Pink Ribbon from the Round Up Program to $ 287,967.

The money received from the Check Out Challenge has been instrumental helping the Pink Ribbon Society provide its organization, patients and the programs it provides.

Had it not been for this program, the Society may very well have closed its doors in 2010-2020, a spokesman said.

"We want to thank the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country families for all you do to help so many of the not for profits through your programs and generosity. It's been a difficult time for a lot of us and knowing there is support in our community is so reassuring that we can continue to provide for those who reach out to us for help," a Pink Ribbon Society spokesman said.

