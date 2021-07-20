 Skip to main content
Checkout Challenge benefits Salvation Army of Porter County

Checkout Challenge benefits Salvation Army of Porter County

VALPARAISO — Strack & Van Til stores in Porter County, including Town & Country, are conducting a "Checkout Challenge" to benefit The Salvation Army of Porter County.

From now through Aug. 1 while checking out, customers will be able to round their bill up to the nearest dollar or donate a specific dollar amount to benefit The Salvation Army of Porter County. Funds raised in Porter County are used locally to support Salvation Army programs that help the communities.

Programs include the food pantry, emergency assistance, youth programs such as music lessons and archery and Pathway of Hope for families.

In addition to its regular programs, The Salvation Army continues to provide people who need help because of COVID-related issues.

The goal is to raise $20,000 by Aug. 1.

