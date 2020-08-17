Chesteron Middle School schedules material pickup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Chesterton Middle School is providing an opportunity for fully “remote” students to pick up their textbooks and/or instructional materials that are required for some classes.

Students can pick up textbooks/instructional materials from 2 – 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21.

Details

• Students are limited to one parent/guardian.

• All students, parents/guardians, and staff members must wear masks & practice social distancing.

• Staff members will be wearing protective gloves

• Sanitizing stations will be available

• Students and 1 parent/guardian enter through Door 2 (auditorium), which is located on the north side of the building on Morgan Avenue. There will be a sign outside this entrance.

• Check in at the reception table.

• Pick up a hard copy of your child’s schedule.

• Go to the East Gym. There will be signage to guide the way.

• In the East Gym, there will be tables labeled with the subject.