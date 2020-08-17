You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesteron Middle School schedules material pickup
urgent

Chesteron Middle School schedules material pickup

{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Chesterton Middle School is providing an opportunity for fully “remote” students to pick up their textbooks and/or instructional materials that are required for some classes.

Students can pick up textbooks/instructional materials from 2 – 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21.

Details

• Students are limited to one parent/guardian.

• All students, parents/guardians, and staff members must wear masks & practice social distancing.

• Staff members will be wearing protective gloves

• Sanitizing stations will be available

• Students and 1 parent/guardian enter through Door 2 (auditorium), which is located on the north side of the building on Morgan Avenue. There will be a sign outside this entrance.

• Check in at the reception table.

• Pick up a hard copy of your child’s schedule.

• Go to the East Gym. There will be signage to guide the way.

• In the East Gym, there will be tables labeled with the subject.

• Not all classes will have textbooks or instructional materials that need to go home with students. If there is a class on your child’s schedule with no designated table, that class does not have any physical materials that need to go home. That class has digital resources that the teacher will share with students later.

• Students and 1 parent/guardian exit through Door 4.

If a student cannot pick up these items on one of the two designated days, he/she will need to call the CMS Main Office and set up an appointment to come pick them up. To ensure that students have their textbooks and materials prior to the start of school, please make every effort to come during the designated times for pickup.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County imposes new restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts