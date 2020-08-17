Chesteron Middle School schedules material pickup

CHESTERTON — Chesterton Middle School is providing an opportunity for fully “remote” students to pick up their textbooks and/or instructional materials that are required for some classes.
Students can pick up textbooks/instructional materials from 2 – 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21.
Details
• Students are limited to one parent/guardian.
• All students, parents/guardians, and staff members must wear masks & practice social distancing.
• Staff members will be wearing protective gloves
• Sanitizing stations will be available
• Students and 1 parent/guardian enter through Door 2 (auditorium), which is located on the north side of the building on Morgan Avenue. There will be a sign outside this entrance.
• Check in at the reception table.
• Pick up a hard copy of your child’s schedule.
• Go to the East Gym. There will be signage to guide the way.
• In the East Gym, there will be tables labeled with the subject.
• Not all classes will have textbooks or instructional materials that need to go home with students. If there is a class on your child’s schedule with no designated table, that class does not have any physical materials that need to go home. That class has digital resources that the teacher will share with students later.
• Students and 1 parent/guardian exit through Door 4.
If a student cannot pick up these items on one of the two designated days, he/she will need to call the CMS Main Office and set up an appointment to come pick them up. To ensure that students have their textbooks and materials prior to the start of school, please make every effort to come during the designated times for pickup.
