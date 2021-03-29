Chesterton Art Center resuming ceramics classes on-site

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is offering beginning ceramics classes for adults on an in-person basis.
Art instructor Milissa Beale will reach students looking to learn the art of ceramics at the center at 115 S. Fourth St. in downtown Chesterton.
"During this five-week course starting on Wednesday, April 7, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., participants will learn basic techniques for wheel throwing, hand building, and how to finish their works using standard decorating and glazing styles," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Students will make 3-5 finished pieces of artwork. There will also be an additional daytime class session on Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting on April 9."
People with previous ceramics experience also can take part in a ceramics open studio class that will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday nights, starting on April 9.
"There is no structured lesson plan time during the sessions, but clay instructor Milissa Beale will be present to offer help and guidance through your artistic process," the center said in a release. "Works created in Open Studio will be able to be fired for the participants."
The classes cost $165 with a $20 discount for members. Supplies are included except for 25 pounds of clay that costs another $20 that should be paid to the instructor on the first day of class.
A limited number of seats are available in the class because of the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are required, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be made available.
All students will be asked to sign a COVID-19 waiver, and the classroom will be cleaned and sanitized.
For more information or to register, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.