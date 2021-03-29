Chesterton Art Center resuming ceramics classes on-site

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is offering beginning ceramics classes for adults on an in-person basis.

Art instructor Milissa Beale will reach students looking to learn the art of ceramics at the center at 115 S. Fourth St. in downtown Chesterton.

"During this five-week course starting on Wednesday, April 7, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., participants will learn basic techniques for wheel throwing, hand building, and how to finish their works using standard decorating and glazing styles," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Students will make 3-5 finished pieces of artwork. There will also be an additional daytime class session on Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting on April 9."

People with previous ceramics experience also can take part in a ceramics open studio class that will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday nights, starting on April 9.

"There is no structured lesson plan time during the sessions, but clay instructor Milissa Beale will be present to offer help and guidance through your artistic process," the center said in a release. "Works created in Open Studio will be able to be fired for the participants."