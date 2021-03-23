 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center rolling out virtual children's art classes about surrealism
The Chesterton Arts Center will teach children's arts classes in April.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Chesterton Art Center will offer online children's classes in April to teach kids of all ages about various artistic techniques, Salvador Dali's melting clocks and the surrealist art movement.

Art instructor Jennifer Aitchison will lead the classes for children from elementary school through high school, which will take place Monday through Friday afternoon on Zoom throughout the school year. On-site classes may eventually be resumed whenever deemed safe.

"Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "Students of all ages will actively participate in learning while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts and more."

Tuition is $90 per month for high school, middle school, elementary and home school students, or $70 for members. It's $75 per month for preschool and kindergarten students or $55 for members.

The tuition includes art supplies and materials, which can be picked up on site at the Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in downtown Chesterton.

Classes start in March and require registration through eventbrite.com.

"Imagination will be the focus of our children's art classes in April. Inspired by the Surrealism Art Movement, projects will be created in a mix of mediums," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "We will discuss some of the philosophy behind the artwork of Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte. All materials are included, and our monthly sketchbooks will be filled with playful surrealism exercises to unlock creativity."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

