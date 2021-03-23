Chesterton Art Center rolling out virtual children's art classes about surrealism

The Chesterton Art Center will offer online children's classes in April to teach kids of all ages about various artistic techniques, Salvador Dali's melting clocks and the surrealist art movement.

Art instructor Jennifer Aitchison will lead the classes for children from elementary school through high school, which will take place Monday through Friday afternoon on Zoom throughout the school year. On-site classes may eventually be resumed whenever deemed safe.

"Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "Students of all ages will actively participate in learning while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts and more."

Tuition is $90 per month for high school, middle school, elementary and home school students, or $70 for members. It's $75 per month for preschool and kindergarten students or $55 for members.