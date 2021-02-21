 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to offer children's art classes about pop art
The Chesterton Arts Center will teach children's arts classes in March.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Chesterton Art Center will livestream virtual classes in March to teach kids of all ages about pop art icons like Andy Warhol and various artistic techniques.

Art instructor Jennifer Aitchison will lead the classes for children from elementary school through high school, which will take place Monday through Friday afternoon on Zoom throughout the school year.

"Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "Students of all ages will actively participate in learning while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts and more."

Tuition is $90 per month for high school, middle school, elementary, and home school students, or $70 for members. It's $75 per month for preschool and kindergarten students or $55 for members.

The tuition includes materials, which can be picked up on site at the Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St.

Classes start in March and require registration through Eventbrite.com.

"In March, children’s art projects will 'pop' with some neon colors," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "History of the Pop Art Movement and artists like Andy Warhol and Ray Lichtenstein will be discussed as students explore how to interpret pieces from this American movement."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

