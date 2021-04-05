 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to offer watercolor painting classes
CHESTERTON — If you're looking to grow as an artist or take up the hobby you always dreamed of, the Chesterton Art Center is offering beginning and intermediate watercolor painting workshops this spring.

Art instructor Dale L. Popovich will lead the classes online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 and May 8.

"In this Zoom workshop, students will walk away with a better understanding of transparent watercolor," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "He will be teaching his personal step-by-step process of how to start and finish a watercolor.  Dale will concentrate on reflections of water.  Students will acquire an understanding of how reflections of the shorelines reflect into the water, and how to interpret them.  He will also give participants an understanding of the values, temperatures, intensities, and hues, and how they react as a reflection."

The 2 1/2-hour workshop on April 25 will cover how to paint a watercolor painting step-by-step with photos taken of each step. The second workshop on May 8 entails a Zoom group critique in which Popovich will walk students through each artist's finished piece and answer any additional questions they might have.

"A better understanding of how to cross mixed colors that best capture the reflections in the water will be demonstrated," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "In this process, he will illustrate how to block-in and build a painting properly. Students will experience various applications of watercolor, color palette, properties of watercolor, tools, and techniques. Dale’s objective through the step-by-step instruction will show how to avoid watercolor problems and grow as a painter."

The classes cost $135 with a $20 discount for members. Supplies are not included but a supply list and reference package will be provided to anyone who signs up.

For more information or to register, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org/adult-classes.

