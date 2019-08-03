CHESTERTON — You never know who or what you’ll find at the Chesterton Art Fair. There could be retirees or professionals displaying their work in clay, glass, photography, painting or fine jewelry.
The 61st annual Chesterton Art Fair on Saturday attracted 82 exhibitors, including Sean Corner from Wichita, Kansas. A sculptor for 27 years, he was working on hand-sculpted clay figures.
“I like clay because it’s fluid,” Corner said. “You can get a lot of ideas out quickly. It’s not like wood or stone, which takes longer to do.”
At his second Chesterton Art Fair, Corner pointed to "just beautiful people in a beautiful park."
With his background in advertising, Lou Zale of Deerfield, Illinois, has been working 40 years in what he calls magic realism, a combination of black-and-white photography and original color art. He uses pigment dye on watercolor paper to create such images as a cat peering at a fish bowl or tuxedo-wearing penguins watching a Fred Astaire movie.
"I’m telling a story and embellishing it at the same time,” Zale said.
This is the fourth year for the art fair at Dogwood Park after many years at Hawthorne Park in Porter.
Dr. Larry A. Brechner, board vice president for the Chesterton Art Center, sponsor of the fair, said the new location offers “grounds that are flat and room for expansion and growth. And it’s in Chesterton.”
The fair, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., draws 3,000 to 4,000 buyers and browsers, Brechner said.
Sara Colella, of Chesterton, who regularly attends the event, bought a wooden vase. Previous purchases included photos, jewelry and glass.
“I love the variety of artwork that you don’t see around here,” Colella said.
Among the unique exhibitors was Mary Acton. A retired teacher from Chesterton, Acton specializes in Ukrainian egg dyeing, using eggs from chickens, geese, rheas and emus.
"I can’t draw things, but I can look at a book and get designs from there,” Acton said. “It’s a mystery. Until you take the wax off, you don’t know what it’s going to be.”
Working with eggs, Acton said, “is relaxing. You can be creative. I can do whatever I want.”
She cited “a really positive attitude toward art” at the fair.
Another local exhibitor was David Lee. The Chesterton man and his son Bryan have been glass artists for 11 years. Their work includes classical vessels with deviations.
“Every time you do it, it’s different,” David Lee said of glass. “It’s high-adrenaline, very urgent. Once you start a project, you have to finish it. If you don’t manage the temperature correctly, you will fail.”
Leona Jurincie, of Crown Point, an instructor at the Chesterton Art Center, used color pencils on lace and cherries. Jurincie described the art fair talent as “inspirational.”
She noted, “Having people come by and appreciate the hard work you put into it, that makes a world of difference for artists.”