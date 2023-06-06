Chesterton Arts District will host Third Fridays in downtown Chesterton this summer.

Arts lovers who come out that night during the summer months can enjoy a crawl with art, live music and other festivities. Merchants will stay open until 7 p.m. on June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18 to host special cultural programs, promotions and events.

"The Chesterton Arts District brings together a diverse range of artists, artisans, entrepreneurs and arts organizations who are passionate about enriching the cultural fabric of the Duneland area and supporting our robust community of working artists," Chesterton Art Center Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Mark your calendars for these creative evenings featuring workshops, artmaking, gallery talks, live music, restaurant promotions, walking tours, open studios and more."

On June 16, the Chesterton Art Center will keep its galleries open late, host a pop-up with Stephanie Swanson Jewelry Design, have a cash bar and offer light bites. Three Moons Fiberworks will keep its studio and shop open late while offering weaving and dyeing demos.

Pieces of Jayde will have a pop-up at Red Cup Café. Willow will host a DIY Air Plant Terrarium for $15, also offering a free coloring page from well-known local artist Melissa Washburn.

Duneland Pottery will offer live demonstrations, sales of ceramics from local potters and free studio hours. Moth Wing Studio will stay open late, offering visitors the chance to paint their own pottery, fuse glass and spin art. Holly Jackson will keep her studio and gallery open late. South Shore Tattoo will have an open house in which people can meet the tattoo artists.

Trusty Spot will host a parking lot concert for $5 at 6:30 p.m. The shop will be open and local vendors will have food for sale.

Lemon Tree Mediterranean Grill will offer a $5 sampler plate of salads, hummus, falafel and pita triangles.

Westchester Township History Museum also will lead a walking tour of downtown Chesterton, telling people about its historic buildings and houses. The 90-minute tour starts at the Baugher Center and lasts about 20 minutes.

People must register in advance as its registration is limited.

To reserve a spot, visit wpl.in.us or call 219-983-9715.

"The Chesterton Arts District is a collective of arts-aligned organizations and businesses in Chesterton, Indiana, dedicated to promoting the arts and nurturing artistic expression," Saporiti said. "Supported by the CBLT, Chesterton Branding and Leadership Team, the District aims to create a vibrant arts scene, foster collaboration and attract visitors and residents to experience the creative energy of Chesterton."

For more information, call 219-926-4711, visit ChestertonArt.org or email marketing@ChestertonArt.org.