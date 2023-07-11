Starin and its parent company Midwich have acquired two software firms and branched into broadcast.

Midwich, a global audio visual distributor whose North American operations are based in Chesterton, has acquired Toolfarm.com and Digital Media Promos, Inc. which operates as 76 Media Systems. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

CEO Rich D’Angelo runs both businesses. Toolfarm distributes video software products and plugins, focusing especially on 3D and motion graphics. 76 Media Systems, which D'Angelo also founded, specializes in value-added distribution of high-end video storage and media asset management hardware.

D’Angelo will continue to lead both businesses, which will be operated going forward as part of Starin's new broadcast division. The new division will serve Starin, Toolfarm and 76 Media Systems customers with the value-add distribution of software and hardware used in video creation, streaming and storage.

Philadelphia-based 76 Media Systems works with the major client EditShare. Portland, Oregon-based Toolfarm serves customers across North American, Europe and Asia, including Maxon and Boris FX.

Toolfarm founders Jason Sharp and Colin Sharp are stepping away from the company following the sale.

"The broadcast and video creation market is one of our key technology categories and we will continue to invest in this market to support our vendors and customers," Midwich Group Managing Director Stephen Fenby said. "Toolfarm also represents our first acquisition of a dedicated software distributor which marks an important milestone in our ongoing development.”

Starin said both business serve customers across a spectrum of vertical applications that are complimentary to its own portfolio. It expects high-quality video creation will become more common with corporate, education and house of worship clients.

It also said it is enhancing its software distribution capabilities with investing in Toolfarm. It expects the deal will allow it to provide customers with more software, hardware and services.

The acquisition of Toolfarm and 76 Media Systems follows the recent announcement of the acquisition of Canadian distributor SFM Marketing as Midwich grows its capability in the North American market and beyond.

“Combining Toolfarm and 76 Media Systems specialist knowledge and capabilities with Starin’s existing infrastructure will provide the perfect platform to grow our vendor partner’s business whilst providing both new and existing customers with access to the best products, technical support and value-add services to enable them to maximize their own opportunities," Starin CEO Bobby Swartz said.

Starin is a distributor of pro AV products like Yealink, Lenovo, Crestron, Logitech, Shure, DTEN, LG, Neat, Barco and SMART. It focuses especially on the education and unified communication markets.

"Starin, and the wider Midwich group, are a very natural fit for Toolfarm and 76 Media," D’Angelo said. "We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues and helping our vendors grow their business, whilst continuing to offer the focused support on which we have built our reputation.”

