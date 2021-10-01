Chesterton Brewery on tap to help veterans one beer at a time

CHESTERTON — Vernon Brown and Leon Wolek are both on tap when it comes to helping, honoring and reaching out to area veterans.
The two met at the Chesterton Brewery in early August when Wolek, founder of Leon's Triathlon, came to ask Brown, the brewery's owner, for some employee assistance in helping set up American flags at the inaugural America's Race, an obstacle course race at the Indiana Dunes West Beach recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"I told him I don't have any employees to spare but we could brew you a beer," Brown said he told Wolek.
The American India Pale Ale (IPA) Brown created was named Leon's Heroes and was released for the first time on Sept. 10 at Chesterton Brewery, 1050 Broadway.
The beer, the label of which was created by graphic designer Andrea Rivera, is covered in red, white and blue colors with darkened images of military officers.
The new beer proved an overnight success, Brown said.
A total of 728 gallons of Leon's Heroes beer was made initially and that's already been sold out. On Thursday, an additional 135 gallons were being brewed for future customers.
"We ripped through it in 20 days which is really good for a mom-and-pop place like ours," Brown said.
Most recently the new beer was an offering at a brewfest in Valparaiso.
"You know you have something good when people get out of line and then come back again a second time and get in line," Brown said.
Brown, who served as a U.S. Marine between 1990 and 1994 during the Gulf War period, opened the 4,500-square-foot brewpub with a family-style restaurant in September of 2019.
Five months later COVID-19 happened but the business continued with carryout food and beer, Brown said.
His commitment, since Day 1 of opening, has been to give back to veterans services.
Brown's slogan at the front of his business is Veterans Brewing for Veterans and any beer created by him, including those named to honor other veterans or causes, bears the same slogan.
A percentage of each beer sold, including the newly launched Leon's Heroes, goes to help veterans.
To date, Brown has raised $42,050 for veterans' causes, including those helped by Wolek, and Brown's hopes are to raise $50,000 by Nov. 13.
Brown and his business partner, Nikki Grass, have a goal to raise $10,000 at the Nov. 13 Dancing Like the Stars event to be held at the Blue Chip Casino on behalf of the Duneland Family YMCA.
Proceeds will be earmarked for elderly veterans who are unable to pay to use the YMCA and for preschool services of young children of veterans unable to pay.
"If we raise $10,000, the bet is I'm wearing a dress and Nikki is wearing a tuxedo," Brown said.
Although Brown and Wolek both have similar objectives which is to assist and honor veterans, both come from different backgrounds.
Brown grew up in Youngstown, Ohio before joining the U.S. Marine Corp., and he first came to Northwest Indiana as a process engineer contracted by NIPSCO to do automation.
"I loved the people here," Brown said.
Brown purchased the Chesterton Brewery in 2018 then opened it a year later.
Brown said he's always supported veterans because he knows a lot of military officers didn't come back from service as well-off as he did.
"I still have all my digits. I still have all my limbs. I came out the same way I came in. I feel I have to help. There are those who sacrificed, those who lost their life for our country," Brown said.
New Chicago native Leon Wolek started Leon's Triathlon dubbed "America's Race" in 1983.
Although Wolek didn't serve in the military, he said he's always been committed to the military given that he grew up next to the Paul Leon Wolek American Legion.
The New Chicago American Legion was named after his late dad.
Wolek's first triathlon was initiated in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.
On June 6, the inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships were held in Hammond to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as police, fire and EMS personnel.
Wolek teamed up with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural America's Race on Sept. 11.
On the back of Leon's Heroes beer it states: Established in 1983, Leon's Heroes hosts triathlons, endurance races, and military national championships as part of the America Race Series. Hundreds of athletes including veterans, military and first responders come from around the world to Northwest Indiana to compete. These events are broadcast nationwide.
Leon's Mission: To honor our military and support organizations that serve those who have sacrificed while defending our freedoms.
"Our goal is to work as one. At this state of the game, we're here as one," Wolek said of his newly formed connection with Brown.