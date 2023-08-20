Chesterton Feed and Garden Center recently donated to Indiana Audubon's upcoming Lake Michigan Waterbird Survey Project.

The store at 400 Locust Street raised $3,452.14 during a month-long in-store fundraiser that asked shoppers to give a little extra to support the environmental cause. Customers rounded up their purchases to support the waterbird survey that will take place this fall at Lake Michigan. Many opted to give more.

“The inaugural fall waterbird research survey will give us a better picture of the intricacies of fall migration along Lake Michigan. Indiana Audubon is thrilled to have Chesterton Feed and Garden Centers support," said Brad Bumgardner, executive director of Indiana Audubon.

Bird watchers and Indiana Audubon researchers will work together to record the fall migration of waterbirds like Jaegers as they head down the coast of Lake Michigan to warmer climbs down south in Florida.

“Here at Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, we feel very strongly about supporting our local community. As such, our clientele is very generous in backing our fundraisers to make them a success. During this recent round-up, our customers went above and beyond to make the Lake Michigan Waterbird Survey Project a reality. This is something we can all be proud of and benefit from in the future," said Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center.

For more information, call 219-926-2790 or visit chestertonfeed.com.