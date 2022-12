Chesterton fire destroys home Friday night, officials say

Chesterton fire destroys family home Friday evening, officials say A fire in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive in Chesterton was fully involved Friday evening by the time crews arrived, fire officials said. N…

CHESTERTON — A fire ripped through a Chesterton residence Friday, destroying the 4,370 square-foot structure.

Crew were called at 5:34 p.m. with reports of a fully involved fire in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, the Chesterton Fire Department said.

A first-alarm and three tanker plans were activated, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Matthew Wineland said. A designation of first alarm indicates a large fire that is difficult to contain.

Additional tankers were requested to help transport water to the scene from a hydrant in the area of nearby Burdick Place.

No occupants were inside at the time of the fire, officials said. It is unclear what caused the fire.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, defensive operations were still occurring to curb the fire, Wineland said.

The Porter, Liberty Township Volunteer, Portage, Valparaiso, Union Township Volunteer, Washington Township Volunteer, Boone Grove, Pines, South Haven, Coolspring Township and Westville fire departments were on scene.

