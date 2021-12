Chesterton firefighters extricate woman from dangerous rollover wreck predicament, officials say

CHESTERTON — Chesterton firefighters extricated a woman after her vehicle flipped and became partially stuck on top of a guard rail, officials said.

At 7:18 p.m. Tuesday firefighters reported that a woman was trying to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94 when she failed to negotiate a ramp from northbound Indiana 49, according to a release from Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Her vehicle flipped onto the passenger side and the rear end became stuck on top of the guard rail.

Before first responders could rescue the driver from the wreck, firefighters created a box crib using 4 by 4-inch ties and using vehicle stabilization blocks and a ratchet strap to stop the vehicle from rocking.

From there, firefighters were able to cut through the windshield and the driver crawled out to safety. The Chesterton Fire Department said the woman was not injured.

Crews used oil dry to absorb fluids on the ramp and the area was reopened at 7:45 p.m.

