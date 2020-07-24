Chesterton grads receive diplomas after parade

Fatima Chavez said she could have graduated in January but chose to leave room for classes in the spring to experience what she thought would be a very special time.

Especially upsetting for her was missing out on a student concert she was supposed to be play in with her sister and cousin.

“It’s upsetting and I wish it would have gone a different way,” she said.

Meghan Kurdys said online learning was sort of a difficult but the hardest thing for her was missing prom and not seeing the preschool children she was helping to teach one last time.

Her spirits were lifted by school officials scrambling to give them some sort of a graduation ceremony instead of canceling it altogether.

“It’s nice the seniors got to celebrate something,” Kurdys said.

Mackenzie Simmons called her final weeks in school bittersweet.

She missed her classmates along with activities like show choir performances and prom, but learning at home gave her a chance to spend more quality time with her family.

Simmons wasn’t alone in revealing shedding tears at times as the curtain closed on their senior year.