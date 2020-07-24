Chesterton grads receive diplomas after parade

CHESTERTON — The Class of 2020 from Chesterton High School was given a parade Friday then climbed out of their vehicles one at a time in front of the high school to receive their diplomas.
A recording of the "Pomp and Circumstance" played as each student donning a cap and gown walked up a portable stage with classmates waiting in their vehicles in a long procession behind them.
The students were given their diploma by Principal Brent Martinson wearing a mask then posed briefly for family photos before stepping down and driving off.
A traditional graduation ceremony with limited attendance at the football field was planned but canceled Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
“We decided to come up with this to make sure everybody was safe,” Martinson said.
The parade of well over 100 vehicles assembled at Chesterton Middle School then winded its way through town before ending at the front entrance of the high school for the ceremony.
Students feeling a void from e-learning at home during their last hurrah expressed gratitude for the recognition but wished they could have huddled together one last time to graduate.
“It’s better than nothing. It’s still heartbreaking,” said Matt Anderson, who missed out on his final season in track.
Fatima Chavez said she could have graduated in January but chose to leave room for classes in the spring to experience what she thought would be a very special time.
Especially upsetting for her was missing out on a student concert she was supposed to be play in with her sister and cousin.
“It’s upsetting and I wish it would have gone a different way,” she said.
Meghan Kurdys said online learning was sort of a difficult but the hardest thing for her was missing prom and not seeing the preschool children she was helping to teach one last time.
Her spirits were lifted by school officials scrambling to give them some sort of a graduation ceremony instead of canceling it altogether.
“It’s nice the seniors got to celebrate something,” Kurdys said.
Mackenzie Simmons called her final weeks in school bittersweet.
She missed her classmates along with activities like show choir performances and prom, but learning at home gave her a chance to spend more quality time with her family.
Simmons wasn’t alone in revealing shedding tears at times as the curtain closed on their senior year.
“I definitely cried. I even cried today," she said. "It’s sad not getting like what you hoped to get especially out of graduation.”
