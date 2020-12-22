Chesterton High Alumni Association names Hall of Famers

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton High School Alumni Association initiated the first CHS Alumni Association Hall of Fame (HOF) nomination process in January.
Nominations from the community were collected and recipients were determined by a committee and were scheduled to be announced and honored at the Association’s first annual banquet in May. Due to the pandemic, this event was canceled.
As a result, the Association has chosen to announce the recipients of the first annual Hall of Fame.
"All of the nominees for the Class of 2020 CHS Alumni Association made wonderful contributions to the school corporation and community at large," said James D. Hall, president of the Association.
The CHS Alumni Association 2020 Hall of Fame recipients include:
James Cavallo - Teacher
Jim Cavallo had a legendary career as a teacher but was considered a "phenomenal" influence in helping students develop leadership qualities and cooperation in the honored CHS Speech and Debate program.
His nominator said h is students "enter society as adults with sound work and social skills as well as empathy, political and societal awareness and concern, and a willingness to use time and talent to serve."
Becky Dunbar - School Staff Member
Becky Dunbar has served as a community leader at many local organizations including the Chesterton Woman's Club, Tri Kappa and the Duneland Resale shop. According to her nominator, her most notable accomplishment was "seeing a need to help students navigate college or trade school applications, financial aid information, and transitioning from high school to adult life.” Due to Becky’s efforts in this area, the CHS College and Career Center was created and has helped students for 30-plus years.
Garry Nallenweg - Administrator
Garry Nallenweg has served the youth of the Duneland community as a volunteer, coach, and as the Athletic Director for the DSC. His nominator said Nallenweg has also served the larger community on committees and leadership boards. "Garry is a servant of school and community and always exceeds expectations."
The organization is currently planning to honor the Class of 2020 at a future event.