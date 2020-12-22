Chesterton High Alumni Association names Hall of Famers

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton High School Alumni Association initiated the first CHS Alumni Association Hall of Fame (HOF) nomination process in January.

Nominations from the community were collected and recipients were determined by a committee and were scheduled to be announced and honored at the Association’s first annual banquet in May. Due to the pandemic, this event was canceled.

As a result, the Association has chosen to announce the recipients of the first annual Hall of Fame.

"All of the nominees for the Class of 2020 CHS Alumni Association made wonderful contributions to the school corporation and community at large," said James D. Hall, president of the Association.

The CHS Alumni Association 2020 Hall of Fame recipients include:

James Cavallo - Teacher

Jim Cavallo had a legendary career as a teacher but was considered a "phenomenal" influence in helping students develop leadership qualities and cooperation in the honored CHS Speech and Debate program.

His nominator said h is students "enter society as adults with sound work and social skills as well as empathy, political and societal awareness and concern, and a willingness to use time and talent to serve."