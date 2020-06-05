Chesterton market reopens; face masks required

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHESTERTON — The coronavirus rules will again be in effect for Saturday's European Market, which means face masks will be required of all those entering the market area.

Chad Burns, European Market director for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, said 14 vendors will be ready with a variety of items, which is up from 10 last week. That's a far cry from the crowd of vendors the market usually attracts. Burns said they normally have about 60 vendors this time of year, and it increases to 80 or so later in the year.

To comply with the social distancing guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb and by the Porter County Health Department and Chesterton Town Council during the pandemic, the chamber has limited the space and the number of vendors. Burns said until the restrictions are lifted, the vendors attending will be rotated to give more of them a chance to participate.

Normally, Thomas Centennial Park at 220 Broadway, would be available to accommodate both vendors and patrons, but the park is closed because of the virus. The market will be set up in the parking lot next to the park.

The parks department expects to be able to reopen by the July 4 holiday. Burns said the chamber hopes to add space and vendors as it can.