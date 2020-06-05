Chesterton market reopens; face masks required

CHESTERTON — The coronavirus rules will again be in effect for Saturday's European Market, which means face masks will be required of all those entering the market area.
Chad Burns, European Market director for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, said 14 vendors will be ready with a variety of items, which is up from 10 last week. That's a far cry from the crowd of vendors the market usually attracts. Burns said they normally have about 60 vendors this time of year, and it increases to 80 or so later in the year.
To comply with the social distancing guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb and by the Porter County Health Department and Chesterton Town Council during the pandemic, the chamber has limited the space and the number of vendors. Burns said until the restrictions are lifted, the vendors attending will be rotated to give more of them a chance to participate.
Normally, Thomas Centennial Park at 220 Broadway, would be available to accommodate both vendors and patrons, but the park is closed because of the virus. The market will be set up in the parking lot next to the park.
The parks department expects to be able to reopen by the July 4 holiday. Burns said the chamber hopes to add space and vendors as it can.
The number of people allowed in the market will be limited to 82. It was 86 last week, but the additional vendors forced a reduction. The market is fenced off with one way in and a separate exit so chamber staffers can keep a count of those inside. Burns said the market was at capacity a couple of times last week, but it didn't seem to be a problem as all the vendors sold out their goods.
Anyone wanting to go to the market and who doesn't have a mask of some kind can buy one from the chamber for a dollar. Burns said that's just to cover the chamber's cost of buying them. Last week, the chamber sold about 75, he said. Only a handful of people decided not to attend after learning of the mask requirement, and Burns said people can walk around the rest of the downtown without wearing one.
"We also are asking people not to bring pets because of the limited contact space."
The first market went on without the need for police to help enforce the mask rule although the police chief did attend and is expected again Saturday.
The vendors are listed on the chamber's Facebook page and include the Bit of Swiss Bakery, BNutty Peanut Butter, Duneland Shrimp, Green Trail Farms, Capricorn Foods, R & M Apiary and The Cheese People.
The market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
