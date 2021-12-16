 Skip to main content
Chesterton mulls sewer fee hike
CHESTERTON — The Town Council is considering a 16.37% utility rate increase to pay employees better.

For residential customers, that would mean $7.22 more per month for sewage treatment.

The council is planning a public hearing on the proposal at its Dec. 28 meeting.

“Our major concern is with our human assets,” Utility Service Board President Lawrence Brandt said.

“The utility, as well as other town departments, have openings that have not been filled,” he said. Surrounding communities offer “significantly higher wages,” Brandt said, so it’s getting harder to retain town employees.

The proposed rate increase would generate $502,000, enough to raise town employees’ hourly rate by $1 and give them a 5% pay raise as well. That’s on top of the 3% pay raise already budgeted by the town.

“The overall effect would be a 10% raise,” Brandt said.

The Utility Service Board unanimously supports the increase, he said.

The board reviews rates biennially. Normally, the review takes two months to complete. This year, it took four months.

“We cannot not invest in all our assets,” Brandt said. “It’s not only a rational appeal, it’s an emotional appeal.”

Town Council members James Ton, R-1st, and Jennifer Fisher, I-5th, praised the town’s employees.

“We’re very fortunate,” Fisher said. “We have a great group of people.”

“We’re blessed with very loyal employees in the town,” Ton said. “But you can’t take loyalty to the bank.”

In other business, Ton said the Park Board is reviewing a proposal to change Thomas Centennial Park’s name back to Railroad Park.

“We have a library, a Thomas library, so we’re not doing away with the Thomas name,” he said.

Railroad Park derived its name from the wood lot on that site that served the adjacent railroad. The park was donated to the town by the railroad.

At its Monday night meeting, the council also approved a resolution requiring masks in town buildings when Porter County’s COVID-19 status is orange or red as determined by the Indiana State Department of Health. Currently, Porter County is listed as red.

