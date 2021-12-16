Chesterton mulls sewer fee hike

CHESTERTON — The Town Council is considering a 16.37% utility rate increase to pay employees better.

For residential customers, that would mean $7.22 more per month for sewage treatment.

The council is planning a public hearing on the proposal at its Dec. 28 meeting.

“Our major concern is with our human assets,” Utility Service Board President Lawrence Brandt said.

“The utility, as well as other town departments, have openings that have not been filled,” he said. Surrounding communities offer “significantly higher wages,” Brandt said, so it’s getting harder to retain town employees.

The proposed rate increase would generate $502,000, enough to raise town employees’ hourly rate by $1 and give them a 5% pay raise as well. That’s on top of the 3% pay raise already budgeted by the town.

“The overall effect would be a 10% raise,” Brandt said.

The Utility Service Board unanimously supports the increase, he said.

The board reviews rates biennially. Normally, the review takes two months to complete. This year, it took four months.