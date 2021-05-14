Chesterton murder appeal fails again, this time before Indiana Supreme Court

CHESTERTON — A Hobart man convicted of murdering a Portage woman outside a Chesterton bar where they worked has struck out again in his attempts to appeal.

The Indiana Supreme Court has opted not to take a look at the conviction and 65-year sentence for Christopher Dillard, which had been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in February, according to the order from Chief Justice Loretta Rush and agreed to by the others on the bench.

Dillard was found guilty in November 2019 of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Nicole Gland on April 19, 2017, outside the former Upper Deck Lounge where they both worked.

He and his attorneys had attempted to convince the courts that his case was tainted by the local judge's decision not to move the trial out of Porter County and by an alleged mistake by police.

Dillard, represented at different times by defense attorney Bob Harper and attorney Russell Brown Jr., repeatedly failed before trial to persuade Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to move the case out of the county out of concern an impartial jury could not be assembled due to pretrial publicity in the case.