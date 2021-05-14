Chesterton murder appeal fails again, this time before Indiana Supreme Court

CHESTERTON — A Hobart man convicted of murdering a Portage woman outside a Chesterton bar where they worked has struck out again in his attempts to appeal.
The Indiana Supreme Court has opted not to take a look at the conviction and 65-year sentence for Christopher Dillard, which had been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in February, according to the order from Chief Justice Loretta Rush and agreed to by the others on the bench.
Dillard was found guilty in November 2019 of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Nicole Gland on April 19, 2017, outside the former Upper Deck Lounge where they both worked.
He and his attorneys had attempted to convince the courts that his case was tainted by the local judge's decision not to move the trial out of Porter County and by an alleged mistake by police.
Dillard, represented at different times by defense attorney Bob Harper and attorney Russell Brown Jr., repeatedly failed before trial to persuade Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to move the case out of the county out of concern an impartial jury could not be assembled due to pretrial publicity in the case.
Of particular concern to the defense was pretrial coverage of a confession Dillard made that was later thrown out and kept away from jurors by the state appellate court, which said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.
The court of appeals found that "only three of the jurors were exposed to prejudicial pretrial publicity, and that exposure was limited."
Dillard also failed to reverse his case based on claims that a Chesterton police officer disregarded or even misplaced a knife discovered in the wake of the fatal stabbing.
"We find no error because the trial court correctly found Dillard did not meet his burden of proving police acted in bad faith," the appellate court ruled.
"At most, Dillard established bad judgment or negligence by (Chesterton police Officer Nicholas) Brown," the court said.
Brown recently resigned from the position of interim chief days after town officials reportedly became aware of an "out-of-state incident" involving Brown that occurred several years ago, town spokesman Kevin Nevers has said.
Lastly, Dillard failed in claiming his conviction and sentence should be overturned because a jail officer was allowed to testify during trial that he overheard Dillard say, "I have no problem killing, if I ever get out I'd kill again."