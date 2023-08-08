Mary Ann Pals has been painting the Indiana Dunes for years, often zeroing in on flowers, birds or blazing sunsets over the rippling surface of Lake Michigan.

The painter was named an Indiana Dunes Artist in Residence this year. She became the first to turn down the free housing that's offered since she already lives only two miles from the lakeshore.

The Indiana Dunes National Park has had an artist-in-residence program since 1996, back when it was the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. Professional artists stay at a home at the sprawling National Park that stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore and produce a work of art about the dunes the National Park Service can use however it deems fit, such as to plaster on a poster or for marketing purposes.

Pals is an artist who has exhibited widely, including in Traverse City, Michigan, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tacoma, Washington. She most commonly works in pastel and charcoal.

She's been studying art since she first took private art lessons at the age of 8 years old. A second-grade teacher was wowed with a farm scene she drew with crayons of a farmer on a tractor.

"She pulled my parents aside and said get this girl into art lessons. She's got talent," she said. "I started art lessons the next year."

She studied with a teacher in South Holland, learning "anything and everything." She trained with oils, watercolor, acrylics, chalk and other mediums.

Pals ended up diving into pastel painting specializing in hyper-realistic work. She often painted floral pieces and about eight to 10 years ago started honing in on a single flower, a small group of flowers or a single bird.

'I take a close-in look at something, a closer look at one particular subject,' she said.

She often roams around the Indiana Dunes taking photos of butterflies, birds and flowers that she bases her paintings on.

"I have a second love of photography and a couple of really nice Nikon cameras," she said. "I take the pictures with all the detail and do a painting of them."

Sometimes her subjects come to her.

"My husband is an avid birdwatcher. He even leads hikes at the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival," she said. "He has three or four feeders he fills every day. We're two miles from the shoreline so we get all the birds from Lake Michigan except maybe the Great Egrets and Great Blue Herons. They literally come to me. I'll take a picture while they're on our railing or deck posting for me."

Her bird paintings have provided especially popular.

"As soon as I paint a bluebird, I sell it immediately," she said. "I just love them, they're gorgeous."

She also often paints sunsets over Lake Michigan, often with the Chicago skyline in the background. She has a favorite dune she likes to take sunset pictures from.

Pals is a self-described slow painter who often takes 12 to 15 hours to complete a painting. She often posts her progress on social media as she's painting, which has led to some sales before the painting was even finished.

One of her Lake Michigan sunset pieces was accepted by the Hoosier Women Artists program and hung in the lieutenant governor's office in the Indiana Statehouse for a year back in 2008.

"People offered to buy it from me. It put me on the map as an artist in Indiana," she said. "It's special to live so close to the lake. It is so magnificent."

She had toyed with the idea of applying for the Indiana Dunes Artist in Residency program. A few local artists like Kristina Knowski and Larry Jensen have taken part.

The National Park Service typically selects three to six artists in residence each year. Pals is one of five artists in residence this year. They live in a house on U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores where they contribute to a journal and explore the dunes in search of artistic inspiration.

"I thought it was cool and I'd love to do that," she said. "I served on the jurying committee and read the applications. It was very intimidating. They were so intelligent and so eloquent. I thought I am not ready to do this. But that was years ago until I just recently decided I was ready."

She often hikes through the dunes and wanted to highlight what the public often overlooks.

"As an artist, you come to the dunes and look at the scenery and paint pretty pictures. You invite the public to see the dunes through your eyes, to see the wildflowers, birds, butterflies and all the things they pass by and don't bother to look at on their way to the beach."

Pals got a call earlier this year congratulating her on the residency and she told them she didn't need the housing. She figured she only lived two miles from the lake and didn't want to be a space hog since she works with pastels.

"We don't mix colors like oil painters," she said. "We need hundreds of pastels, which take up room and are not easy to cart around."

Since she declined the free housing, they extended her residency from two weeks to five and a half months. She's an artist in residence through the beginning of October and plans to take advantage of the extra time she's been granted.

"It's awesome. I'm hiking all the time. I'm taking pictures all the time," she said. "It's been fun to write the journal entries."

She's still deciding what work of art she will provide to the National Park Service.

"It will be a close-up view of something," she said. "It's probably going to be a bird. The southern top of Lake Michigan is a hotspot for bird watchers. We get a lot of birds in their migrations from north to south. We also have a lot of wildflowers. We have a greater variety of orchids in the Indiana Dunes than they do in Hawaii. The wildflowers, plants and habitats in the Indiana Dunes are beautiful."

She hopes her art will help encourage more people to get out and explore the Indiana Dunes beyond the beaches that prove so popular each summer.

"It's a way to make the public more aware of the beauty of the Indiana Dunes," she said. "It's more than just a beach. It was to bring greater awareness to the vast diversity of the wildlife, plants and animals. I believe educating the public will help ensure this place is taken better care of. Hopefully, it inspires people to pick up their garbage, stay on trails and not trample plants."

She often goes on Ranger-guided tours trying to learn more about the Indiana Dunes and likes to explore more off-the-beaten-path places like Mnoke Prairie.

"I've learned so much. As I was walking through the prairie I was able to name every wildflower I was seeing," she said. "I wasn't able to do that a year ago."

The Indiana Dunes have surged in popularity since it was elevated from a National Lakeshore to a National Park and the coronavirus pandemic rekindled an interest in the great outdoors.

"People were coming and not cleaning up and leaving their garbage all over the beach," she said. "I hope art pieces make people stop and think about the nature and take notice of the rich diversity of the land and wildlife and respect it more."

She's interested in potentially pursuing artist residencies at other National Parks in the future.

"There's a whole program. They drive you around the first day and show you parts and pieces of the Indiana Dunes like the Tolleston Dunes and West Beach and Beverly Shores. Then you're free to go whatever, do whatever and concentrate on your work in a self-directed way," she said. It's not just sitting around on the beach for two weeks. It's a big job. You have to do your sketches in the field and then go home and create that artwork. When I was reading the journal, my draw dropped on the floor because they're also really good writers. There's a lot of talent out there who really care about the National Parks in this country."

She also hopes to inspire more local artists in Northwest Indiana to consider the Indiana Dunes Artist in Residency program. The Indiana Dunes supply a rich source of inspiration, she said.

"I was hiking by the Great Marsh in Beverly Shores and heard a scuffling noise," she said. "I turned around the looked and three sandhill cranes were foraging within 20 feet of me. They were in the marsh grass looking for food. It was to adults a teenage child, which is called a colt. I couldn't get decent pictures because they were blending in the grass but then they took off in the air and flew just in front of me. It was the coolest thing ever. You might not experience that during a two-week residency but could during a five-and-a-half-month residency hiking all over the Indiana Dunes almost every day. You have the opportunity to share some of those experiences with the public. I've seen bald eagles by Mount Baldy just posing for me. It's the coolest thing ever."

For more information, visit www.maryannpals.com.