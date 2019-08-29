CHESTERTON — A Chesterton resident is among the winners of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture's 2019 Indiana Agriculture photo contest, held as part of the Indiana State Fair.
Peggy Carter was one of two award winners in the Overall category for her photo entitled "Old Time Threshing." Carter also won an award in 2018 in the Agritourism category.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler recognized the 10 photographers who won awards in the contest's five categories. Their photos will be featured in the lieutenant governor's business offices throughout the year.
“Our winners this year really captured the beauty of Indiana, from rural life to our agricultural landscapes,” Crouch said. “It was an honor to celebrate these talented individuals at state fair, and I look forward to showcasing their photos in my offices.”
Hundreds of Indiana photographers competed in the four topical categories of the contest, Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm, and two photos were chosen for the Overall awards. Photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“It’s amazing how well these photographers were able to capture the character of Indiana,” Kettler said. “Their work was creative and inspired, and they did an amazing job of showcasing the important role agriculture plays in the state.”
The full list of winners includes:
Agritourism
“Farm Fresh Sweet Corn” by Brittany Swackhamer from Cicero
“Fierce Competition” by Leah Smalley from Middletown
Conservation
“Grouchyface and mate at Crooked Creek, Monroe Lake” by Louis Tenney from Bloomington
“Sunset at Griffy Lake” by Sadie Lee Tenney from Bloomington
Faces of Agriculture
“Barn Buddies” by Natalie Norton from Bloomington
“Let's talk Ruby” by Christina Newby from Greensburg
On the Farm
“Different Point of View” by Chad Boswell from Kirklin
“Soybean Harvest Sunset” by Noah Poynter from Greencastle
Overall
“Old-time Threshing” by Peggy Carter from Chesterton
“24 Row Glow” by Tom Jones from Star City