'Chesterton Strong' art contest winners selected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Visit Chesterton and the Chesterton Art Center announced the winners of the “Chesterton Strong” Art Contest.

Children ages 8 and up were invited to submit works of art to the Visit Chesterton Facebook page depicting their feelings about being “Chesterton Strong” during the COVID-19 pandemic. As is the case everywhere, the businesses in Chesterton have been hit hard during the pandemic to the "Chesterton Strong' contest seemed appropriate.

The first place winner was Amelia Jimenez, age 11, who is a student at Westchester Intermediate School. Amelia’s winning entry depicting downtown Chesterton has been made into yard signs. These “Chesterton Strong” signs, produced locally by Zeno Companies, can be purchased for a donation of $20 or more.

People can show their support for the town of Chesterton and local businesses by purchasing the “Chesterton Strong” yard signs. Signs may be purchased either online through the “Visit Chesterton” Facebook page, or in person at Hopkins’ Ace Hardware or the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Call ahead for curbside pickup during their hours of operation. To request a home delivery for any digital purchases, please send an email to visitchesterton@gmail.com with an address.