Chesterton town manager plans retirement

CHESTERTON — Town Manager Bernie Doyle is retiring at the end of the year.
He was hired by the town in 2009 following a referendum on whether the town should remain a town or become a city, which would mean having a mayor.
A town manager is different from a mayor, Doyle explained, because town council members are the executives, much like members of a county’s board of commissioners.
“The reason they brought me in was I was an operations guy. I built teams or brought them together,” Doyle said.
The move to become a town manager was a big switch from his previous career with the National Park Service.
“The career I had with the National Park Service was like a National Geographic life,” Doyle said. Among his responsibilities was serving at the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii, Gulf Islands National Seashore in Mississippi and Sitka National Historical Park in Alaska as well as Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
As Chesterton town manager, Doyle initially focused on four areas he said needed attention:
• A performance management system: The town didn’t have a unified way of tracking employees’ performance.
• Digitization: Following the August 2009 tornado, Doyle saw the need for records to be scanned or duplicated for offsite storage. “We would have lost decades of vital records,” including sensitive and historic documents, had the tornado destroyed the town hall, he said.
• Safety: Doyle met with each department head and implemented recommendations of a safety assessment team.
• Emergency management: During his time at the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Doyle’s team was the first on the scene when an aircraft struck a Ramada Inn, he said. Train derailments and tornadoes pose the biggest threats for disasters, Doyle said. Police and fire departments already had trained on incident management, but other departments needed to be included.
Doyle was also hired to serve as “kind of the front guy on economic development,” he said. That includes talking with site selectors to let them know what the town has to offer.
Residents should understand that the town’s rules in attracting development is to provide the infrastructure to a site and to let developers know of the site’s potential. That’s how Aldi Foods took the site of the former Kmart at Indian Boundary and Ind. 49, he said.
Among Doyle’s successes, he said, has been to lure Urschel Laboratories to the town.
“Obviously, economic development is a team sport,” Doyle said. “We picked up Urschel Laboratories because we worked as a team.”
Chesterton’s downtown will be a challenge faced by Doyle’s successor.
“Traditional downtowns struggle to get destination businesses,” Doyle said. “Retail has changed, as you know, distinctly over the last 10 years.”
Shoe stores, smaller groceries and others are gone from most downtowns. Box stores are even dying out now.
Chesterton’s downtown has some distinct advantages, including the new rail cars at Thomas Park that offer public restrooms as well as a nod to the town’s railroad heritage, Doyle said.
Niche businesses downtown are succeeding, he said.
One of the lures of Chesterton’s downtown is inexpensive liquor licenses for restaurants, subject to state approval. The restaurants have to promise to remain open late, among other things, to keep foot traffic coming to the area. If the business closes, the $1,000 liquor license reverts to the state.
Coffee Creek Park is another downtown attraction. The little-known park behind the businesses on Calumet Avenue is being developed to draw visitors to the creekside recreation area.
Doyle hopes the next town manager will maintain the collaborative form of government Chesterton has now.
“Listen to your department heads,” Doyle said. “Reach out to the businesses persistently. Don’t lose touch with your businesses, and don’t lose touch with your employees.”
