Chesterton town manager plans retirement

• Safety: Doyle met with each department head and implemented recommendations of a safety assessment team.

• Emergency management: During his time at the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Doyle’s team was the first on the scene when an aircraft struck a Ramada Inn, he said. Train derailments and tornadoes pose the biggest threats for disasters, Doyle said. Police and fire departments already had trained on incident management, but other departments needed to be included.

Doyle was also hired to serve as “kind of the front guy on economic development,” he said. That includes talking with site selectors to let them know what the town has to offer.

Residents should understand that the town’s rules in attracting development is to provide the infrastructure to a site and to let developers know of the site’s potential. That’s how Aldi Foods took the site of the former Kmart at Indian Boundary and Ind. 49, he said.

Among Doyle’s successes, he said, has been to lure Urschel Laboratories to the town.

“Obviously, economic development is a team sport,” Doyle said. “We picked up Urschel Laboratories because we worked as a team.”

Chesterton’s downtown will be a challenge faced by Doyle’s successor.