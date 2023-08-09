The Chicago Assembly Plant temporarily laid off workers this week amid struggles with faulty Explorer cameras.

The 2.8 million-square-foot automotive plant on the banks of the Calumet River sent a robocall to B crew and C crew seniority employees and all temporary full-time employees notifying them they were temporarily laid off this week, according to United Auto Workers Local 551.

Some B crew and C crew employees continued to work this week, including paint mixers, phosphate solutions attendants, paint repair workers and paint repair team leaders. The only body, quality, trim and chassis, North Point and MP&L Sequence Center workers who still came in were called if needed.

The temporary layoffs started Monday and run through Aug. 13. UAW Local 551 encouraged affected members to file for unemployment benefits.

Ford has recalled its 2023 Explorer SUVs because of blue screens on the 360-Degree Camera system, which poses a potential crash risk. The safety recall has dampened Explorer sales, which Ford reported plunged by 51% last month.

Workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights were temporarily laid off last month until July 17.

The Ford plant at Torrence Avenue and 130th Street on the far South Side normally runs up to three shifts to make the Ford Explorer, the Lincoln Aviator and the Police Interceptor Utility. It normally has temporary layoffs for plant maintenance shutdowns every summer but forced layoffs have become more common since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which created supply chain shortages worldwide that have roiled the automotive industry.

More temporary layoffs are coming. United Auto Workers Local 551 warned its members that the SHO Center, a facility named after the Taurus SHO sedan that was previously made there, will be idled on Sept. 21. Production will temporarily stop at the facility where workers assemble parts for the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs.

A Ford spokesperson did not comment, saying the company was busy with labor negotiations with the UAW.