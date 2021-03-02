Chicago eases COVID restrictions on restaurants, bars

CHICAGO — As COVID-19 metrics continue to improve, it'll be easier to find a table in a restaurant and grab a late-night drink in the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that restaurants can increase indoor dining capacity to 50% and bars can remain open until 1 a.m.

Also, package liquor sales can continue to 11 p.m. daily and indoor fitness classes can include as many as 20 people.

"We have made incredible progress in recent weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their ongoing commitment to saving lives," Lightfoot said in a statement. "I am thrilled that we have reached 50% capacity, but I again call on our businesses and residents to double down on what works. We must remain diligent as we continue to move forward cautiously and responsibly."

Officials said the city is averaging 283 COVID cases a day with a 2.9% positivity rate. Emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses are averaging 42 a day and ICU beds occupied are averaging 103 a day. All of those metrics are in the lower or moderate risk levels.