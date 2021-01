Chicago Heights officer arrested, accused of injuring a juvenile, police say

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Chicago Heights police officer has been arrested after being charged with battering a handcuffed juvenile, police said

On Friday Ali K. Fara, 42, of Chicago Heights, was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. Fara faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies, according to ISP.

An investigation was initiated on Sept. 14, 2019, at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after police received information that Fara allegedly battered and injured a handcuffed juvenile who had been arrested, police said.

Following a lengthy investigation, two felony charges were approved Friday by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement Accountability Division.

Fara was arrested without incident and was released on a $100,000 recognizance bond, ISP said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.

