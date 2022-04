Chicago man admits his role in Latin Dragon crime

HAMMOND — A Chicago man pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing gang violence in the name of the Latin Dragon Nation.

Keenan Seymour, 22, of Chicago appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to admit he is guilty of a federal racketeering conspiracy charge.

Simon scheduled a sentencing to take place Aug. 10.

Seymour is one of 19 men charged in recent years with conspiring to violently traffic illicit drugs as a member of the Latin Dragons, a Chicago based street gang that also operates in Hammond and other parts of the Region.

A federal grand jury indicted Seymour three years ago with taking part in acts of murder, attempted murder and gun violence from 2000 to 2020.

The indictment alleges Seymour and Justin Anaya, another Latin Dragon co-defendant were traveling Nov. 24, 2017 to a Chicago neighborhood on a gang-sponsored search and kill mission when Anaya fatally shot rival gang member 22-year-old Manuel Salazar.

Anaya already is serving a 35-year sentence for his earlier guilty plea to the murders of Salazar and a 10-year-old boy in a separate 2017 gang-related shooting.

The indictment alleges Seymour and another Latin Dragon member assaulted a fellow Cook County Jail inmate July 4, 2019, breaking the victim’s jaw.

The government alleges Seymour was also involved in social media messaging to discuss illicit marijuana sales in 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has yet to decide whether to dismiss a second charge alleging Keenan was involved in gang-related drug trafficking or require Keenan to stand trial on that charge.

Seymour had been scheduled to be tried next month. The judge cancelled that trial date.

