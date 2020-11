Chicago man dies after being shot Thursday, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police are asking the public to help solve a homicide that occurred around noon Thursday.

At 11:40 a.m. Thursday, East Chicago police responded to a shots fired call near 149th Street and Olcott Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, who told police he was robbed and shot in the alley, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Nitzsche, who was shot at least once in the chest area, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call East Chicago Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or email at mpena@eastchicago.com. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the East Chicago Tip Line at 219-391-8500.

