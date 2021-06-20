Chicago man dies in chain-reaction motorcycle crash on I-80

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Two men, including one from Chicago, are dead following a traffic crash involving eight motorcycles on Interstate 80 in northern Illinois.

Around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a group of motorcycles on Interstate 80 westbound, west of milepost 126.5, near Interstate 55.

Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago, who was driving a purple Harley Davidson, and John O. Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, Illinois, driving a gold Harley Davidson died in the wreck, police said in a news release.

Five men were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and a Carterville, Illinois, man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of late Sunday afternoon, ISP didn't have an update on the condition of those injured.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the eight motorcycles involved in the crash were a part of a larger group of motorcycles.

One of the motorcycles in the group crashed, which caused a chain reaction involving the eight motorcycles, police said.