Chicago man veers off road, runs into woods in pursuit across I-65, police say

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A Chicago man accused of fleeing an attempted traffic stop Tuesday ended up veering off the road and running into a nearby woods, where he was placed under arrest, police say.

James Brown, 31, faces several felony charges stemming from the pursuit, including drug possession and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Brown led Indiana State Police troopers on a chase across Interstate 65 through Lafayette after a trooper tried to stop him on suspicion of speeding, a release from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District states.

The trooper was patrolling the interstate Tuesday afternoon when Brown sped past in a 1995 red Dodge Intrepid, police allege.

As the trooper attempted a stop, Brown exited I-65 northbound onto Ind. 25, went through a roundabout, then continued north on Old State Road 25.

Brown then led the trooper into Carroll County to the north, then turned around to go south onto Ind. 25 again, back into Tippecanoe County, police said.

He eventually lost control of the vehicle at a roundabout and ran off the road. At that point, he got out of the car and ran into the woods on the west side of the road, police said.