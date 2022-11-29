Chicago man with lengthy criminal record sentenced for firearms violation

HAMMOND — An Illinois man is going to prison for a federal firearms violation.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 108-month sentence Tuesday afternoon on 34-year-old Andrew Buchanan of Chicago.

Buchanan pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to being a convicted felon in illegal possession of an two Glock pistols and a rifle.

A federal grand jury indicted Buchanan last spring after his capture March 15 on Interstate 65 near the Indiana 2 interchange near Lowell.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said the case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Lake County Drug Task Force.

The government alleges in court papers that a Munster police officer was patrolling I-65 in Newton County near DeMotte when he saw a southbound Porsche SUV commit several traffic violations.

He activated his police lights and the Porsche briefly pulled over to the side of the road. But once the officer left his police car and was walking to the Porsche it took off at a high rate of speed, records state.

Police said the Porsche made an illegal U-turn onto the northbound lanes and fled into Lake County.

Police said the driver lost control of the car near the I-65 Lowell exit as he was attempting to go around slower traffic.

The stolen car careened into center median, flipped over twice and came to rest in the southbound passing lane of travel.

The driver, Buchanan, then ran up the exit ramp and attempted to hide under a mobile-home trailer in a trailer park where he was arrested.

Police said they searched the car and found someone had affixed a false Vehicle Identification Number plate inside to hide the fact that the vehicle had been stolen earlier.

Police also found the rifle and two Glocks which had obliterated serial numbers and devices called auto sears, which can turn them into automatic machine guns.

Court papers indicate Buchanan has five prior felony and eight prior misdemeanor convictions, the majority of which are drug related.