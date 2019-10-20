The Chicago Police Department put in a big order for 200 all-new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch.
Ford recently invested $1 billion and hired 1,000 more workers at the plant to make the Police Interceptor and other vehicles. Ford is responsible for 63% of law enforcement sales in the United States, and the Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid accounts for half of all police vehicles sales in the country.
The automaker rolled out the new hybrid version of its police interceptor, which is projected to get 41% better mileage and save police departments $3,500 to $5,700 per vehicle annually, potentially resulting in millions of savings to help them hire more officers.
The Chicago Police Department is now working to convert its fleet to hybrids.
“The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor is made in Chicago, by Chicagoans and for Chicago police officers,” said Jonathan Lewin, chief of technical services for the Chicago Police Department. “This is just another example of Chicago living up to its reputation as the ‘city that works.’”
So far this year, hybrids sales account for 19% of the 19,000 orders for the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility that's made at the sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot plant on the bank of the Calumet River on the far South Side.
Police departments from coast to coast already have switched to the hybrid version of the Police Interceptor Utility, which had the fastest 0-60 and 0-100-mph acceleration, the fastest lap, and highest top speed at Michigan State Police testing in September.
“The big benefits Chicago Police Department will see from the new hybrid system is that it shuts off the gas engine for extended periods of time, allowing the lithium-ion battery to power lights, radios, computers and other on-board equipment, helping to achieve potentially significant reductions in fuel usage and CO2 emissions versus the previous-generation Police Interceptor Utility,” Ford Police Brand Marketing Manager Stephen Tyler said.