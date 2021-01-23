Chicago, suburban Cook County receive green light for indoor dining

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday morning officially gave approval for Chicago and suburban Cook County to resume several activities, including indoor dining, under Tier 1 mitigation practices.

The new phase allows for bars and restaurants to serve up to 25% capacity per room. All of those establishments must close by 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day.

The 25% capacity allowance also applies to meetings, social events and gatherings, but is not applicable to students participating with in-person learning or sports.

IDPH allows for regions to move to Tier 1 mitigations if test positivity rate is between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days; staffed intensive care unit bed availability is greater than or equal to 20% for three consecutive days; and there's no sustained increase in the amount of COVID-19 patients at hospitals. All factors are measured with a seven-day rolling average.

Chicago and suburban Cook County, designated as regions 10 and 11 under IDPH, had been under Tier 2 mitigations, without indoor dining, since late October.

