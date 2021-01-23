 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago, suburban Cook County receive green light for indoor dining
urgent

Chicago, suburban Cook County receive green light for indoor dining

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago skyline

The Chicago skyline is seen from the Hammond marina.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday morning officially gave approval for Chicago and suburban Cook County to resume several activities, including indoor dining, under Tier 1 mitigation practices.

The new phase allows for bars and restaurants to serve up to 25% capacity per room. All of those establishments must close by 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day.

The 25% capacity allowance also applies to meetings, social events and gatherings, but is not applicable to students participating with in-person learning or sports.

IDPH allows for regions to move to Tier 1 mitigations if test positivity rate is between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days; staffed intensive care unit bed availability is greater than or equal to 20% for three consecutive days; and there's no sustained increase in the amount of COVID-19 patients at hospitals. All factors are measured with a seven-day rolling average.

Chicago and suburban Cook County, designated as regions 10 and 11 under IDPH, had been under Tier 2 mitigations, without indoor dining, since late October.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Judge called on to reject 'sweetheart' deal in misuse of Portage city funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts