A teacher from Chicago will address air pollution in the Wolf Lake watershed and the greater Calumet Region.

Jane Healy, who teaches grades 6 through 12 at St. Francis de Sales School on Chicago’s East Side, will address this year’s Calumet Nature Exchange via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

"She will talk about her plans for her students in studying the types of air pollution affecting the environment around the Wolf Lake watershed and the greater Calumet Region," Association For the Wolf Lake Initiative Executive Director Michael Boos said. "Students will measure the air quality around Wolf Lake on at least four occasions throughout the year."

Healy is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College who is a master's degree candidate in education at St. Xavier University.

"Healy’s students will gather real-time data including GIS mapping locations which they will share through the web with real air quality scientists. The hope will be that over time, students will collect a large data set of information about the level of particulate matter in the air, and be able to correlate that with data collected by other scientists or volunteers, to better understand the outside factors affecting the health of the ecosystem," Boos said. "Topics covered in class that will be linked to this include lessons on how air pollution is regulated, how we measure air pollution, data analysis and visualizing data, as well as air pollution and environmental justice."

Licensed teachers in Indiana can earn an hour of professional development credit by attending.

For more information, visit wolflakeinitiative.org.