ChicagoLand Popcorn comes out with special 8-Bit Mix flavor for Hollywood Christmas movie

Hobart-based ChicagoLand Popcorn cooked up a new 8-Bit Mix that went out with promotional kits for the new "8-Bit Christmas" movie coming out this week.

The gourmet popcorn shop at 5470 E. Lincoln Highway has come out with more than 250 unique flavors like Purdue Northwest Crunch, Ivylicious and Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie over the last eight years.

About 40 of its flavors have been suggested by visitors or inspired by businesses, universities and state agencies.

ChicagoLand Popcorn came up with 8-Bit Mix during a Zoom meeting with a Warner Brothers Executive. Warner Brothers is releasing "8-Bit Christmas" starring Neil Patrick Harris about growing up in the 1980s and wanting a Nintendo for Christmas – think "A Christmas Story" but with Super Mario instead of a Red Ryder bb gun.

"I came up with the name after Chareice White, founder and board chairman of the ECIER Foundation, mentioned ChicagoLand Popcorn while we were finalizing details for the community screening of 'King Richard,'" said Dwayne Walker, the vice president of the ECIER Foundation Board and founder and CEO of ChicagoLand Popcorn. "Everyone thought that the creation of a promotional flavor was a great idea, so a few days later, we sent Warner Brothers several options for approval."