Chicken at center of flap at Winfield subdivision

Town Councilman Dave Anderson, who asked for the deferral, said he and the rest of the board and its legal counsel needed more time to study the issue.

That's because the Menears handed each of the council and staff a copy of a statement issued from the Kelly Law Offices they have retained.

It said the Menears objected to granting the requested use variance for a number of reasons, including the Van Tickelt family's total property, including an adjacent lot, is 4.14 acres in total and a hobby farm requires 5 acres.

It also said raising chickens is a violation of the subdivision's covenants and the chickens have attracted unwanted wildlife including raccoons.

Derek Van Tichelt said his family began raising chickens in their backyard during COVID-19 as a hobby.

Van Tichelt said there were no problems with any of his neighbors — most of whom were happy to be the recipients of the eggs they were gifted — until earlier this year.

That's when his neighbor's dogs on two occasions got into their garage and killed their baby chickens.

Van Tichelt said he didn't file charges against his neighbors but the fact that he did have chickens was discovered by the town's code enforcement officer.