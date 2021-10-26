Chicken at center of flap at Winfield subdivision

WINFIELD — The squawk over whether a small flock of chickens will be allowed to remain at a Prairie Crossings subdivision home isn't over.
The decision will likely be made by the town's Board of Zoning Appeals which next meets at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
The variance request to allow them to raise 15 chickens is being sought by Derek and Rita Van Tickelt, who live at 6528 E. 114th Place.
The Winfield Town Council at its Oct. 12 meeting voted to send the request back to the BZA, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.
The BZA, which generally meets on the second Thursday of the month, has moved its meeting up a week — to Nov. 4 — due to the holidays, Bellar said.
The Winfield Plan Commission, which follows the BZA at 6 p.m., will also meet Nov. 4.
The BZA, at its meeting Sept. 9, gave a no recommendation to the Town Council.
Jennifer and Shawn Menear, the owners of a home adjacent to the Van Tickelt's asked the Town Council at its Sept. 28 meeting to turn down the request.
Jennifer Menear said she and her husband bought their lot and had their custom home built in Prairie Crossings in 2006.
"We wanted to be in a subdivision. We didn't want to be on a farm," Jennifer Menear said.
Town Councilman Dave Anderson, who asked for the deferral, said he and the rest of the board and its legal counsel needed more time to study the issue.
That's because the Menears handed each of the council and staff a copy of a statement issued from the Kelly Law Offices they have retained.
It said the Menears objected to granting the requested use variance for a number of reasons, including the Van Tickelt family's total property, including an adjacent lot, is 4.14 acres in total and a hobby farm requires 5 acres.
It also said raising chickens is a violation of the subdivision's covenants and the chickens have attracted unwanted wildlife including raccoons.
Derek Van Tichelt said his family began raising chickens in their backyard during COVID-19 as a hobby.
Van Tichelt said there were no problems with any of his neighbors — most of whom were happy to be the recipients of the eggs they were gifted — until earlier this year.
That's when his neighbor's dogs on two occasions got into their garage and killed their baby chickens.
Van Tichelt said he didn't file charges against his neighbors but the fact that he did have chickens was discovered by the town's code enforcement officer.
The enforcement officer informed Van Tichelt that he wasn't in compliance with town codes since his two combined lots are 4 acres so under the necessary 5 acres required to be classified as a hobby farm.