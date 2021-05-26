Chris Salatas named St. John town manager

Addressing the town of Lowell's historic water supply issue; bringing in private business investment; creating jobs; paving more than $1 million in roads annually; expanding the town's tax increment financing district; implementing a facade grant program; and beginning the redevelopment of downtown and Liberty Park are a few initiatives Salatas told The Times he was proud of.

Salatas is an Eagle Scout, as well as a Knight of St. John. He received his bachelor's degree in political science from Indiana University Northwest, and is currently working on his Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

He also recently completed the McColly School of Real Estate with his wife, Jessica. Both enjoy gardening and are looking forward to starting a family in town, Salatas said to the council Wednesday.

"We're really excited. This is going to be great. St. John is one of the premier communities in not just Northwest Indiana, but the state of Indiana," he said. "I'm looking forward to all the exciting opportunities and projects you have going on and becoming a part of Team St. John and working with you."