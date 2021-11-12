 Skip to main content
Christian school hosts auction Saturday to raise funds
urgent

GRIFFITH — Calumet Christian School is holding an auction Saturday to raise money to add four classrooms and boost enrollment. The school currently has a waiting list for new students.

Director of Development Janell Harvey said the K-12 school is in a multiyear effort to raise $400,000 for the new classrooms. So far, $116,000 has been donated.

By 2025, she said, “We hope that everything will be done.”

“Additional classrooms for individualized classes and special learning will enable us to be an even better functioning school,” Executive Director Daniel Obinger said. “We have a vision to become a stellar Christian school.”

The school, founded in 1962, offers foreign language, computer science, honors and dual-credit courses.

On Worldview Wednesdays, students provide pro bono support to local nonprofits.

Enrollment at the school comes from a wide geography. “They come from all over Northwest Indiana,” Harvey said. “We even have people from Illinois.”

Doors open at 11 a.m. at the school, 826 N. Harvey St., for the auction, which begins at 1 p.m. Bidders can register in advance at paybee.io/@calumetchr@1.

Among the items available for bid are a 50-inch flat screen television, gift baskets and autographed paraphernalia.

